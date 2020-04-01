She was living out of her car when she drove at her partner

A WOMAN has been fined $900 after she tried to run over her partner.

Justine Maree Kreusler pleaded guilty through her lawyer on March 26 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of driving unlicensed and one of driving an unregistered vehicle.

Police prosecutor Jess King said police received a report at 11pm on February 27 that a woman was trying to run a male down.

When they attended, the defendant said she was driving at her partner to scare him but had no intent of hitting him.

Ms King said Kreusler also told police she was homeless at the time and did not have the money to renew the registration when it expired on December 4, 2019.

She said police observed evidence Kreusler had been living in the car.

Checks revealed Kreusler had been disqualified from driving on September 3, 2018, for nine months but had not renewed her licence afterwards.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke said there was more to the story that the court had heard earlier during a closed court session.

Defence lawyer Samantha Legrady said Kreusler now had accommodation, not with her partner, but they were still in a relationship and living apart while they worked on their issues.