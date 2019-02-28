'She was the most beautiful girl in the world and still is'

STILL IN LOVE: Marie and Lawrence with their grown children, sons Paul, Barry, daughters Amanda, Rachael and Chantal. Missing is son Dennis (deceased).

ALTHOUGH Marie Moloney and Lawrence Norman were born in the same Colac hospital in Victoria, two and a half years apart, they would not meet for another 19 years.

They met each other at a Camperdown dance.

"She was the most beautiful girl in the world - and she still is,” Laurie smiled.

At the time, Marie was a seamstress at the Pelaco shirt factory in Camperdown and Laurie was a "powder monkey” (explosives man) at a local stone quarry.

The couple were married by Father Edwards on February 28, 1959 in St Patrick's Catholic Church, Camperdown.

They were attended by Robert Russell (best man) and Marie's sister Joan (now Mrs Heit) as bridesmaid.

Marie and Laurie spent their honeymoon at Portland and Mount Gambier before making their first home in Colac.

They later moved to Ocean Grove and then to Geelong, where Lawrie worked at the Alcoa Smelter at Port Henry for 11 years.

The hardest blow came when the smelter closed and the workers were retrenched, leaving the couple with six children to raise and a home they had just built to pay off.

The family left Victoria behind and headed north to the Queensland gem fields to find work.

As gem stones had always been a hobby, Laurie and Marie decided to turn their hobby into a business when they bought into the Gem World, a gem shop at Rubyvale.

In 1983, the couple expanded to open a second gem shop, this time in Duthies Leichhardt Hotel, Rockhampton.

The couple are very proud of their six children and their families, sons Dennis (deceased), Barry and daughter-in-law Penny of the Gold Coast, Paul and daughter-in-law Michelle of Mackay, and daughters Amanda (Mrs Rodney Govers of Gladstone), Rachael (Mrs Ewan Findlater of Rockhampton) and Chantal (Mrs Wade Smith of Yeppoon), 11 grandchildren, three step-grandchildren and three great grandchildren. The couple now reside in Yeppoon, and today celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary.

Congratulations on this exciting milestone and we wish you many more happy and healthy years together.