Shead’s Staircase

ROCKHAMPTON Art Gallery’s collection of modern and contemporary Australian art now has one more notable artist represented with the donation of The Staircase of Flesh, by Garry Shead.

Known as a narrative painter, printmaker and ceramic artist, Garry Shead trained at the National Art School, Sydney. A finalist in the Doug Moran Portrait Prize of 1987, he won the Archibald Prize in 1993 for his portrait of an old friend, Sydney publisher Tom Thompson.

His works are held in the collections of National Gallery of Australia, the Art Gallery of New South Wales, the Art Gallery of South Australia and several regional galleries, but to date was not represented in Rockhampton Art Gallery collection.

Cr Rose Swadling said The Staircase of Flesh was a significant addition to their collection.

“A special thank you to Philip Bacon AM for enabling this work to become part of Rockhampton Art Gallery’s nationally significant collection. It really does show the power of donations,” she said.

“The work has been donated under the Federal Government’s Cultural Gift Program, which offers tax incentives to encourage people to donate cultural items to public art galleries, museums, libraries and archives in Australia.”

Previously held in a private collection, the work was directed to Rockhampton by gallerist and philanthropist Philip Bacon AM to be gifted to the collection.

“It’s no secret to say that Rockhampton Art Gallery collection is outstanding.” Mr Bacon said.

“I know this collection very well due to my long history of working with and supporting the gallery.

“When I was approached to consider the best long-term home for this donation, I had no doubt that the right place was the Rockhampton Art Gallery collection.

“Rockhampton Art Gallery’s new $31.5 million facility needs significant art works like this.”

Mr Bacon has a long history with the gallery in Rockhampton.

He was a leading advisor to the formation of The Gold Award, and instrumental in the gallery identifying and funding the acquisition of Ian Fairweather’s Painting II.