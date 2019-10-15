Shearer set for big role in TCC’s AFL prelim

AFL: Isabelle Shearer will have a big job to do for The Cathedral College in the preliminary final of the AFL Queensland Schools Cup on Friday.

The 16-year-old will be charged with shutting down her influential opposite number and emerging AFL talent Maddi Levi from Miami State High.

The teams will face off at 4.15pm at the Maroochydore Multi-Sports Complex, with the game to be livestreamed on The Morning Bulletin website.

The Bulletin will be livestreaming the AFLQ Schools Cup state finals for the first time, with matches from field No. 1 to be shown across News’ sites throughout Queensland.

Sunday finals will not be finalised until after the completion of play on Friday but the junior boys and senior girls and boys finals will be livestreamed among the five live games that day.

TCC made the finals of the senior female division after being crowned North Queensland champions for the fourth year in a row.

Coach Michael Rose said they had been training hard and were primed for their showdown with Miami, the team that beat them at the same stage last year and went on to win the competition.

“I’ve had a chat to the girls about what it would mean if we could get over the top of them in that first game,” Rose said.

“We’ll be trying to win the ruck contest because that’s what Maddi Levi is good at.

“If Isabelle can cut her out that will certainly reduce the amount of damage that she’ll be causing.

“If we can get clean taps out of the middle and get the ball up front, we know our forwards Jaya Acutt, Shontay Hockley and Akausher Savage can kick goals from pretty much anywhere.”

Rose said his players’ discipline and knowledge of the game would stand them in good stead against their highly fancied opponents.

“I’m excited and I’m sure we’ll make a good contest of it,” he said.