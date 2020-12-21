Shed catches fire at home on the Cap Coast

Two Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews attended the scene. Picture: Bev Lacey

Emergency services were called to a shed fire in Yeppoon on Sunday night.

Two Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews were called to the incident on Arafura Cres about 6pm.

The fire was described as large, with no other structures at risk, however, there was exposure to a caravan, camp trailer and boat.

A QFES spokeswoman said the fire was under control at 6.13pm.

Paramedics remained on standby throughout the incident, with no patients requiring assessment.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the fire was non-suspicious.