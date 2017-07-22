Shed, contents lost in fire in North Rockhampton

A shed on fire in Koongal next to the Uni Lodge on Rockonia Rd. Reports indicate the whole shed was destroyed.

UPDATE 1.40PM: ALL contents of a shed and the shed itself were destroyed in a fire in North Rockhampton this morning.

Emergency services were called to a structure fire on Rockonia Rd about 11.30am, next door to the Uni Lodge.

Reports indicated motorists were pulling up to watch the fire.

Rockhampton Fire Station officer Steve Roser told The Morning Bulletin the cause of the fire was yet to be determined.

"The shed was fully lost,” he said.

"The contents was fully lost.”

Mr Roser said the shed contained furniture, bikes, gym equipment and a fridge.

He said a QFES fire investigator would attend to scene today.

"There was a report of child missing at the start but they were found,” he said.

Mr Roser said the child was located at a neighbouring house.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said a crime scene had been declared around the shed.

UPDATE 11.55AM: THE fire in North Rockhampton is under control, a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said.

The spokesman said the fire involved a shed believed to be full of furniture, not a house.

He said all occupants have been accounted for.

The spokesman said the fire was on a property beside the Uni Lodge on Rockonia Rd, Koongal.

There are three QFES crews at the scene.

UPDATE 11.50am: Emergency services are the scene of a house fire in North Rockhampton.

Reports indicate crews have spoken to the occupants and all are out of the house.

Police crews were being sent to the scene to divert traffic after reports motorists were stopping to watch the fire.

11.40am: EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of a house fire in North Rockhampton.

Reports indicate the fire is near a house on 384 Rockonia Rd, Koongal, with the witness at this address telling emergency services they could also hear someone yelling something about a five-year-old.

Other reports indicate cars are pulling up to watch the fire.