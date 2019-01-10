Menu
Queensland Fire and Rescue. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Queensland Fire and Rescue. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman
News

Shed destroyed on coast after large fire

10th Jan 2019 1:55 PM
A KEPPEL Sands resident has lost their machinery shed after a large fire engulfed the structure this morning.

Four fire crews were called to the scene around 11.45am and found the contents of the shed "well involved”.

As a result, the shed was destroyed.

Some reports indicate the shed contained thousands of dollars worth of machinery.

Fire crews had the blaze under control by 12.20pm and before leaving the scene at 1pm they were checking for any hot spots.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said there was no indication yet as to what started the blaze, but confirmed Fire Investigators weren't required to investigate.

