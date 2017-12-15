Sheds, vehicles, trailer and a boat burnt in Pink Lily blaze

FOUR MOTOR vehicles, one box trailer and a boat were all singed as a result of the structure fire on Osborne Rd at Pink Lily yesterday afternoon.

It is believed five sheds were also on fire.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said the call came in at 2:05pm and eight crews attended the scene.

"It was very well engulfed, quite an intense fire when they got there,” the spokesperson said.

A report at 4.15pm detailed the fire was extinguished, monitoring hot spots and the temperature using thermal imaging cameras as there was gas cylinders in the area.

It is understood crews were dampening down around 6pm.

Investigations are continuing on how the fire started.