Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Sheds, vehicles, trailer and a boat burnt in Pink Lily blaze

Pink Lily shed fire.
Pink Lily shed fire. Allan Reinikka rok141217afire1
vanessa jarrett
by

FOUR MOTOR vehicles, one box trailer and a boat were all singed as a result of the structure fire on Osborne Rd at Pink Lily yesterday afternoon.

It is believed five sheds were also on fire.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said the call came in at 2:05pm and eight crews attended the scene.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

"It was very well engulfed, quite an intense fire when they got there,” the spokesperson said.

A report at 4.15pm detailed the fire was extinguished, monitoring hot spots and the temperature using thermal imaging cameras as there was gas cylinders in the area.

It is understood crews were dampening down around 6pm.

Investigations are continuing on how the fire started.

Topics:  fire qfes rockhampton emergency rockhampton fire

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Council's plan to remove bats from beautiful CQ hotspot

Council's plan to remove bats from beautiful CQ hotspot

BATS out paradise: For years the protected species have taken up prime real estate... they are about to get their eviction notice.

Mystery millionaire: Rocky punter yet to claim whopping $2M

No Caption

The owner of the winning Keno ticket is yet to come forward.

See what your Central Qld home is worth: State comparison

Sold Home For Sale Sign in Front of Beautiful New House.

See which suburbs are on the rise as latest housing data revealed

WATCH: Massive truck fire closes lane on Bruce Hwy

FULLY ABLAZE: The truck on fire near the Tannum Sands turnoff on the Bruce Hwy.

The fire has since been extinguished but delays are set to continue.

Local Partners