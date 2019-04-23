'Sheer stupidity' prompted teen to fire weapon from car

Nicholas William Anderson pleaded guilty to common assault and possessing implements that had been used in relation to particular offences after firing a gel blaster from a moving vehicle.

A MACKAY teen was "very lucky" not to face a more serious charge for firing a gel blaster out a moving car, striking a young woman in the arm.

Nicholas William Anderson claimed he had been shooting at signs on February 17 when a shot ricocheted, hitting the woman as she was driving.

The 18-year-old pleaded guilty to common assault and possessing implements that had been used in relation to particular offences.

The young woman had been driving from Shoal Point Beach when she noticed a vehicle with two men inside pull up alongside in a white Holden.

"The complainant had her window down and looked sideways at the other car," Sergeant Jay Merchant said.

Mackay Magistrates Court was told she saw the passenger holding an object, which was later identified as a gel blaster.

"The complainant could tell right away that the object was a toy gun due to the size and shape and how the male was holding it," Sergeant Merchant said.

"It was then that the complainant felt something hit her right arm and she felt immediate pain."

Legal Aid Queensland solicitor Danny Yarrow said his client had told police he was firing the gel blaster at signs.

"He has caused the injury and we accept it was a likely consequence of firing in that manner," Mr Yarrow said.

"In this case it was very fortunate for my client that more serous injuries were not inflicted."

Acting Magistrate Mark Morrow told Anderson he was "very lucky" to only be hit with a common assault charge.

"If she had crashed her car, he would be in serious trouble... or hit her in the eye," Mr Morrow said.

"So what was the benefit of the silly prank, was he playing up to his friends in the car?"

Mr Yarrow said it was just "sheer stupidity" on Anderson's part.

Anderson, who has no criminal history, was fined $1250. No convictions were recorded.

The gel blaster was also forfeited.