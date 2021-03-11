Sheet metal worker goes on topless tirade at Rocky pub

A sheet metal worker was put on probation for shouting and swearing at people at a North Rockhampton pub.

Damian Graham Russell, 44, faced Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Thursday.

It was said that about 12.20am on February 20, police were called to the Kalka Palms Hotel on Lakes Creek Road.

At the hotel, police saw Russell, who was topless, shouting expletives at another person while surrounded by several onlookers.

There was a short struggle to detain him, and once detained, Russell disobeyed police commands.

Police had to carry him out of the venue.

The court heard that Russell didn’t remember exactly what he said that evening, and that he was drinking, but not drunk.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale told Russell that “it looks like you have a problem drinking”.

Russell pleaded guilty to public nuisance and obstructing a police officer at a licensed premises.

He was given probation for 12 months and a conviction was recorded.