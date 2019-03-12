Ashes hopes take big blow on day of carnage

The Gabba proved to be a batman’s graveyard once again as 17 wickets fell on one day of the Sheffield Shield that featured Test incumbents and hopefuls alike.

The Gabba proved to be a batman's graveyard once again as 17 wickets fell on the opening day of the Sheffield Shield match between bottom pair Queensland and South Australia.

Queensland were bowled out just before tea for 115, but South Australia fared even worse to be 7-67 at stumps, as the two teams found the boundary on only 14 occasions.

It continued a theme for Queensland who were bowled out for 89 in an innings defeat against New South Wales last week, with 14 wickets falling on the opening day of that match.

Among the casualties were Test incumbents Joe Burns and Marnus Labuschagne who made 11 and 36 respectively.

Burns hasn't made more than 30 in his past three Shield innings, while Labuschagne's 36 came after a pair of ducks in his last match.

Unlike last week where the fast bowlers did the damage, this time the unlikely wrecker was inexperienced South Australia spinner Tom Andrews.

The left-armer, playing in just his fifth Shield match, claimed 6-40 off 24 impressive overs to comfortably earn career-best figures.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, matters immediately went downhill for Queensland with another Ashes hopeful, Matt Renshaw, dismissed for a duck. Renshaw hasn't made a half-century since the Shield resumed.

Making the most of a rare opportunity in Adam Zampa's absence, Andrews claimed two key scalps as Burns and Labuschagne fell in quick succession.

Charlie Hemphrey (17) and Jimmy Peirson (25) were the only batters to reach double figures, before the latter's dismissal kick-started a collapse of 6-19.

With hopes of a spot in the Shield final long gone, South Australia made several changes to their line-up but to little avail as they slipped to 7-67.

Jake Lehmann held the innings together with an unbeaten 23, while debutant Brad Davis made 16.

An extraordinary day concluded with ducks for Harry Nielsen, and then Andrews who was run out without facing a ball.

Queensland's seam quartet shared the spoils with Michael Neser (2-13) and Luke Feldman (2-19) profiting the most from the bowler-friendly conditions.