Shelby Ward received a Young Arts award from CQUniversity
Shelby awarded for creative potential

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@capnews.com.au
18th Jun 2020 5:30 PM
It all starts with a simple stitch.

CQUniversity Creative Arts student Shelby Ward received a bi-annual award which recognises exceptional studentship and creative potential.

Australian Decorative and Fine Arts Society chair Lyn Harrower presented Shelby with the $200 prize at the city campus gallery on Tuesday.

Ms Ward’s studies have covered various media, from painting and silversmithing, to drawing and sculpture, but she particularly enjoys the tactile quality of embroidery.

“I’m a bit of a history buff so I enjoy that sense of connection with women whose embroidery was not only practical but also a form of embellishment,” she said.

“I like taking the time to put in all the tiny detail so the work tells a story.”

Close up detail of Shelby Ward's embroidery work
Ms Ward – whose mother Emma is a successful painter – said that embroidery makes her feel connected to her older female relatives who practised sewing and crocheting.

“Every work starts with a simple, straight stitch but you can evolve it into so much more,” she said.

“I like playing with depth in textiles, by adding more layers and making it more three-dimensional using beading.”

You can see her work at redbubble.com/people/Shelbydraw/shop.

The ADFAS/CQUni Visual Art Prize recognises and encourages dedicated study habits, creativity and commitment to achieve future success in the arts and crafts sector.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

