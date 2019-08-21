Shelee's ultimate secret recipe to create perfect fluid art

SHELEE Carruthers has spent hours on end trying to "crack the recipe” of fluid art and now she has, she is getting ready to share it with the world and it could make her millions.

From the sleepy little town of Zilzie, Shelee has been madly preparing an online tutorial to share her secret recipe of fluid art with the arts community.

The mother of three started fluid art a couple of years ago after painting her entire life.

She had always been interested in different effects in art and came across fluid art and fell in love.

Fluid art is a technique that uses thin, water-based products poured onto a canvas. The acrylic paints react with each other and form unique, psychedelic patterns.

"You mix up all your concoctions in cups and pour it on,” Shelee said.

Fluid art by Zilzie artist, Shelee Carruthers. Shelee Art

"There is a lot of mixing with different ingredients and you never know what you are going to get ... all the different looks you can get.

"It's a method you can do without any painting tools, you don't need a palette knife or anything.”

Digging deeper into the art form, Shelee starting looking into the experimental side.

There were plenty of recipes out there but there was a main one missing.

The one-size-fits-all guide with the ultimate ingredients and ratio that can allow anyone to do it.

The work is created without the use of any brushes. Shelee Art

Shelee got hooked to try and crack the code of what it was.

She spent hours in her "science lab” garage at Zilzie, going through hundreds of products and ingredients.

Many times she cried because she didn't quite get it - until six months ago when she checked it the next day and it had dried right.

Shelee says it is the "world's most sought-after recipe” that is in a "league of its own”.

At first she held on to it and didn't think she would share it with the world.

Fluid art by Zilzie artist, Shelee Carruthers. Shelee Art

But then her painting sales were going through the roof and she was shipping all over the world.

In the last fortnight she has shipped to Monaco, India and three different states in the US.

Her work was also being picked up by collectors internationally and she became an ambassador for prestigious worldwide art product companies.

Shelee found she couldn't keep up with the demand and interest.

Her social media was also being flooded with comments from artists wanting to know the secret.

Fluid art by Zilzie artist, Shelee Carruthers.

"When you have so many thousands of people harassing you daily and saying they are having such a hard time getting their paintings to look nice you feel an obligation to help them not to struggle any more,” she said.

So she decided to develop an online course, filming and creating the content.

"Anyone can do it, if you get the ingredients and follow it, you can probably paint better than I can,” she said.

Going on the number of buyers interested in the course, Shelee has created a company, employing a business advisor, coach and accountant, and anticipated the flood of enquiries that will come in once it is released.

"It's created this crazy anticipation,” Shelee said.

"It is exceeding any kind of expectation I have ever had ... so many tens of thousands of people wanting it.”

Fluid art by Zilzie artist, Shelee Carruthers.

Despite her huge online social media following in the arts scene, Shelee is not a big name locally.

She is also hoping her course will help put Zilzie on the map.

Shelee and her husband moved to Zilzie 12 years ago for a job from the Gold Coast and only planned on staying five years.

"We just love it ... we have made it our home and we are much happier with the quiet life.”

Shelee also recently hosted some manufacturers from Hong Kong in Zilzie who approached her about using her artwork in homewares and furniture.

The company is in the process of manufacturing products for a warehouse to build up inventory and are in talks with hotels, Tesco and Walmart.

Zilzie mother of three Shelee Carruthers can't keep up with the amount of customers interested in her art. Jann Houley

SHELEE ART

Handmade and crafted fluid art in Zilzie

Follow her on Instagram and Facebook

Buy online at www.sheleeart.etsy.com

Course due for release in mid-September at hello.sheleeart.com