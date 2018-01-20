Menu
'She'll get through this': Hopes for Yeppoon radio host

Robyen Campbell was critically injured during an incident at her workplace, 4NAG, in Yeppoon on Friday morning.
Amber Hooker
by

YEPPOON radio presenter Robyn Campbell was readying for an outside broadcast yesterday morning when car trouble sparked a life-threatening situation.

The 4NAG employee and local artist was attempting to jump-start the station's van with station president Phillip Walters, when moments later she was pinned between a power pole and car.

Mr Walters told Win News yesterday Ms Campbell had jumped into his car, which was parked right next to the van, to "rev up the car".

 

A vehicle slammed into reverse as Robyn Campbell attempted to jump-start the 4NAG van with president Phillip Walters. Win News Central Queensland

She had planned to do a broadcast from Wreck Point, covering the RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service; the very service which would airlift her to the Rockhampton Hospital that morning with critical injuries.

A hospital spokeswoman this morning confirmed she was since transported to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

 

4NAG president Phillip Walters retells an incident which left his colleague, Robyn Campbell, with life-threatening injuries. Win News Central Queensland

"Somehow she must have thrown it into reverse, it launched backwards, snapped the door off the car and she was thrown from the vehicle," he said.

The car reversed back and slammed into a roller-door.

Yeppoon Police Senior Constable Wesley Venter said it appeared the driver's door was open at the time it passed by a power pole, and folded the door in the "wrong direction".

The 53-year-old was pinned between the car door and the telephone pole as emergency services rushed to the scene on William St to arrive just minutes later.

 

The scene of a tragic incident at the 4NAG radio station on William St, Yeppoon. Win News Central Queensland

Ms Campbell was stabilised and airlifted to the Rockhampton Hospital, where she required emergency surgery for serious head and abdominal injuries.

She was in a critical condition last night.

 

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service airlifted a woman aged her 50s to the Rockhampton Hospital.

Win News reported it was neighbours and colleagues who rushed to help her as the tragedy unfolded, about 9.45am yesterday.

Friends have since taken to Facebook to wish Ms Campbell a speedy recovery.

"Robyn is one of our favourite announcers, and she is pretty well known at the station so we are pretty taken aback by it," Mr Walters said from the scene yesterday.

Kateri Chapman commented, "My thoughts and prayers are with you Robyn. Praying for a speedy recovery. Xxx"

A Queensland Police spokesman said the investigation into the incident was open, and police were still in the process of getting statements.

