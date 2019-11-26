Shell is no more: Work underway at music bowl site

IT’S THE end of an era for the Rockhampton music bowl as demolition work began at the site on Monday.

Airlie Beach based company P & C Welding were awarded to contract for the works which are expected to be completed on Wednesday.

In 2013 it was revealed it cost the Rockhampton Regional Council $90,000 a year to maintain the venue.

In 2014, a report found the then 30-year-old structure was riddled with corrosion throughout the roof area, especially towards the top of the sound shell due to a lack of proper drainage and the concrete and masonry substructure was showing signs of deterioration.

The stage, with all of the electrical equipment and the shaped seating, will remain.

Carols by Candlelight will be held at the venue on Saturday, December 14.