Shelves stripped: NQ rain hits Mackay supermarkets

A PRODUCE shortage has struck supermarkets across the Mackay region.

Customers late yesterday were reporting bare shelves in Mackay supermarket produce sections, a situation believed to be linked to flooding in the north.

A message seen at Coles apologised for the freighting issue, saying: "Customers, we apologise for the inconvenience in our Fresh Produce Department today".

"Due to weather disruptions we have nor been able to receive any fresh produce freight in store today," it read.

Apology letter to Coles customers regarding the produce shortages which is affecting supermarkets across the region. Contributed

Both Coles on Sydney St and Woolworths Caneland were approached for further comment, but no information was shared.

A source who wished to remain anonymous said the issue was tied to flooding in Townsville, saying it had closed transport routes.

They were not able to offer a definite date for when the supply delays would ease.

"It's everywhere, Cairns, Townsville, Mackay and it's affecting Coles and Woolies," they said.

Empty produce section at the Sydney street Coles. Contributed

He added that from the information given to them "everything should be back to normal" by Saturday.

However, if heavy monsoon rain continued, the source said, the shortages could be exacerbated. They said shipments from southern sources were not being looked at.

Bare shelves in the produce section at Coles Sydney Street. Contributed

"There's a lot of stores in North Queensland. I was told the rain had settled yesterday (Thursday), but if rain continues we may be in the same boat as today."