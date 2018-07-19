She's been driving unlicensed repeatedly since '99

A REPEAT unlicensed driver whose first offence was in 1999 has appeared in court for driving unlicensed again.

Robyn Colleen Lindley pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday to one charge of driving unlicensed.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Darrell Dalton said when police intercepted Lindley driving on Ford St, Berserker on June 23 at 8.30pm, her learner's permit had expired 542 days prior.

Sgt Dalton said her traffic history was "particularly unsavoury", littered with unlicensed and disqualified driving offences.

When questioned by Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale about why she didn't have a licence for about 20 years, Lindley said she "just haven't found the time to get a licence".

The court heard Lindley was booked in for a driver's test in November.

Ms Beckinsale ordered Lindley to a three-month disqualification period and $300 fine.

"You can't keep going down this track," she said. "You need to pass that test and get your licence."