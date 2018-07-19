Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

She's been driving unlicensed repeatedly since '99

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
19th Jul 2018 2:33 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A REPEAT unlicensed driver whose first offence was in 1999 has appeared in court for driving unlicensed again.

Robyn Colleen Lindley pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday to one charge of driving unlicensed.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Darrell Dalton said when police intercepted Lindley driving on Ford St, Berserker on June 23 at 8.30pm, her learner's permit had expired 542 days prior.

Sgt Dalton said her traffic history was "particularly unsavoury", littered with unlicensed and disqualified driving offences.

When questioned by Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale about why she didn't have a licence for about 20 years, Lindley said she "just haven't found the time to get a licence".

The court heard Lindley was booked in for a driver's test in November.

Ms Beckinsale ordered Lindley to a three-month disqualification period and $300 fine.

"You can't keep going down this track," she said. "You need to pass that test and get your licence."

magistrate phillipa beckinsale rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt unlicenced driver
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    2200 nominations for iconic Paradise Lagoons Campdraft

    premium_icon 2200 nominations for iconic Paradise Lagoons Campdraft

    Sport 400 competitors chase share of more than $250,000 in cash, trophies

    Hollywood of the Outback: Plans to build studios in Winton

    premium_icon Hollywood of the Outback: Plans to build studios in Winton

    Travel It would be Australia's only regional film studios

    Sand quarry approved as concerns resolved after 3 years

    premium_icon Sand quarry approved as concerns resolved after 3 years

    Business Residents are happy with the result but an appeal could be lodged

    Disability carer rejected from popular river fest ride

    premium_icon Disability carer rejected from popular river fest ride

    Council News Carer helping someone with a disability was slugged for a ride

    Local Partners