‘She’s got a gift’: League convert making her mark

Centre Emma Paki and her CQ Capras teammates will be gunning for a win against Brisbane Tigers this weekend. Photo: Colleen Edwards/QRL

“She’s got a gift.”

That is how CQ Capras Amanda Ohl sums up the talents of her young charge Emma Paki.

Paki is making a big impression in her first full year of rugby league after making the transition from touch, where she played for Australia.

She looks destined for big things in her new sport, with the 18-year-old the only Capras player named in a Queensland under-19 squad for the national championships later this month.

She has been one of the Capras best in the BHP Premiership – and her skills are developing with every game, according to Ohl.

“I don’t think she understands how good she is doing,” Ohl said.

CQ Capras centre Emma Paki has been named in the Queensland Sapphires under-19 squad for this month's national championships.

“Coming from a touch background, she has fantastic ball skills and runs a really good line.

“She has a really good decision-making process in defence, and she knows when to come in and when to stop and slide.

“She has well and truly cemented her spot in the centres this year.

“We’re trying to get her as much early ball as possible so she can use her footwork, speed and skill to create space for others.

“The scary thing is she’s still learning the game so she can only get better.”

Paki was thrilled with her Queensland under-19 selection.

“I’m really excited, especially with it being my first year of footy,” she said.

Paki said that honing her skills in the open women’s competition should hold her in good stead when she drops back to her age division.

“It’s been good playing in the BHP Premiership, where the competition is so strong and hard,” she said.

“It’s fantastic to be playing with and against the best in the game.”

CQ Capras coach Amanda Ohl: “We’ve got a good run home and we need to make the most of that.”

Paki will be looking for another big game when the Capras take on Brisbane Tigers at 6pm Saturday in Brisbane.

The Capras are sitting sixth, with one win and three losses.

Those losses have been against the teams currently holding the top three spots on the ladder – Burleigh Bears, Valleys Diehards and North Queensland Gold Stars.

The Capras have plenty to play for – if they win their three remaining games, they’re into the finals.

“The girls are growing in confidence, even though the scorelines haven’t been reflecting the effort they’re putting in,” Ohl said.

“Unfortunately, we’ve had the run of the top three teams, but we’ve got a good run home and we need to make the most of that.”

The Capras will be without Jillaroos star Annette Brander, who suffered an ankle injury in the weekend’s 22-nil loss to Valleys Diehards.

They do welcome back Krystal Sulter, who missed a week due to concussion protocols.

Kailah Rogers moves back to lock after playing in the halves last week, and experienced skipper Chelsea Baker returns to five-eighth, adding some more spark to the team’s attack.

