'She's such a little fighter': Baby Brylee beating the odds

WHEN Brandi Gilligan had her little girl Brylee almost one year ago, she and her partner were told to turn off her life support.

But Ms Gilligan and her partner Michael Lamb refused, saying they wanted to give their little girl every chance to live.

Diagnosed with spina bifida, hydrocephalus, and Chiari malformation, along with other minor issues such as talipes (club foot), Brylee has been fighting for her life since before she was born.

Defying the odds, Ms Gilligan says Brylee has been thriving since coming home after four months in hospital.

CELEBRATING SUCCESSES: Brandi Gilligan and daughter Brylee Lamb. Allan Reinikka ROK140119abrylee1

"Since then she has been doing really well, she has been thriving and has been hitting most milestones,” she said.

"She can say 'mum', 'dad', and 'bub' and she's not even 12 months yet. Medically she is doing really well, we haven't had any issues or setbacks.”

But the Yeppoon family was dealt a blow after a drunk driver hit their car when it was parked in their driveway, leaving Ms Gilligan without a car.

"It has added an extra level of stress to daily life,” she said.

Baby Brylee has defied the odds. Allan Reinikka ROK140119abrylee2

"Because of her condition I can't just put her in the pram and walk down the shop with her because she gets hot really fast, which then affects her breathing.

"With the oxygen it's not easy putting her on buses and she needs the pram because I can't carry her on my hip so that has all been really hard lately.”

Looking forward to an important milestone, Ms Gilligan said celebrating Brylee's first birthday on February 1 will be a big day for the family.

"To us, every birthday that Brylee will have is a huge milestone,” she said.

Brylee Lamb. Allan Reinikka ROK140119abrylee3

"Because she was given a life expectancy, it is a huge thing for us every birthday that Brylee has so we are just going to have a big party with family and friends to celebrate making it this far, despite the doctors' grim diagnosis.

"She has defied all the odds so far and done things doctors said she'd never do ... so we are just enjoying it day by day with her.”

If you want to help Brandi, Michael and Brylee you can donate to their GoFundMe page.