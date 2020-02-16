‘She’s useless’: Rival’s Tayla Harris swipe

Tayla Harris made headlines last year when an iconic photo went viral, but one of her AFLW rivals has taken a vicious jab at the footy star.

COLLINGWOOD defender Stacey Livingstone has taken brutal swipe at AFLW star Tayla Harris, claiming the Carlton player is "useless" when not airborne.

Harris made headlines in 2019 when a photo of her kicking a football went viral after receiving a flood of crude, hateful comments.

The controversy started a discussion about the online harassment of Australia's female athletes, with a prototype statue of the famous kick unveiled at Federation Square in Melbourne.

After Collingwood's 6.3 (39) to 3.6 (24) win over Carlton at Ikon Park on Sunday - their first victory over the old enemy in the AFLW - 32-year-old Livingstone was asked how she dealt with the Harris match-up.

"This is year four, so I'd like to think that I know how to play her already," Livingstone said.

"You've just got to stop her in the air; that's her game.

"If you can that, she's useless."

Livingstone managed 15 disposals in the fixture, and kept Harris quiet in attack, who claimed two marks, six disposals and kicked only one goal in the 15-point loss.

Harris has twice been named in the AFLW All-Australian team, and was Carlton's leading goal kicker in both the 2018 and 2019 seasons. She is also a professional boxer, currently undefeated after seven bouts.

AFLW star Tayla Harris at the unveiling of a prototype statue in Melbourne last September

MAGPIES' HISTORIC AFLW FIRST

Carlton's co-captains Katie Loynes and Kerryn Harrington limped off the field in the second and third quarters respectively, immediately putting the hosts under pressure.

The pair played out the game, but appeared hampered, while teammate Grace Egan was concussion-tested in the final term.

D'Arcy impressed up forward for the Magpies with 13 touches, three marks and kicking 1.2. She also set up goals in an influential performance.

Collingwood forwards Jordan Membrey (two goals and 11 disposals), Aishling Sheridan (one goal and 14 disposals) provided D'Arcy with sound support.

The Blues' best performers were Egan, who had 18 touches and a game-high 10 tackles, Madison Prespakis (17 disposals), Chloe Dalton (13 disposals) and Jess Hosking (11 disposals and five tackles).

The Magpies celebrate their first ever win over Carlton in the AFLW

Carlton's effort couldn't be questioned as they finished with more tackles (66-44) and clearances (23-18), but their inaccuracy in front of goal and lack of polish cost them.

The Magpies began the match stronger and were rewarded with three consecutive goals, giving them a deserved 20-point lead early in the second quarter.

The Blues found themselves out-positioned in defence, allowing Collingwood's forwards to run rings around them.

After pinching a goal late in the first half, courtesy of Lauren Brazzale, Carlton enjoyed another bright patch late in the third quarter, but could manage only three behinds.

Collingwood remain undefeated in the 2020 AFLW season, winning two from two. They will next face Fremantle in an away fixture on Saturday.