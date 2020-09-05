‘Shine on brightly’: Aysha remembered in moving service

Aysha Baty's funeral service held at Gregson and Weight in Buderim

Aysha Baty's funeral service held at Gregson and Weight in Buderim

Aysha Baty's words have echoed through the hearts of loved ones who gathered to farewell the 31-year-old on Friday.

The Sunshine Coast woman has left behind a lasting legacy of "faith, hope, love and tolerance" after she was found dead in Nambour last month.

Mourners attended a heartbreaking funeral service at Gregson and Weight in Buderim, which was livestreamed for those who could not join due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Ms Baty's coffin was surrounded by flowers and her own incredible pieces of art as her family read moving tributes to say their goodbyes.

Senseless death highlights need for homeless support

'She never gave up': Friend's heartache after Aysha's death

Petrie Creek Bridge in Nambour has been transformed to a tribute for Aysha Baty. Photo: Patrick Woods

Her brother-in-law, Luke Evans, read a eulogy which was prepared by the Baty family and described her as a "vibrant, creative and expressive woman".

"Over the last few weeks we have been inundated with comments, compliments and memories of how many of you have remembered Aysha," he read.

"These have and will continue to make our days a little lighter as we both grieve and heal."

Speaking directly to their shining light taken too soon, the family said they didn't know how they would live without her.

"You are loved, and you always will be," Mr Evans read.

"We will look for you in our every day. We will hear your laughter at those things that you would have found funny.

"Until the day we meet again, smile your beautiful smile, laugh your infectious laugh, shine like you always have. We love you."

Photos of Aysha Baty’s happy childhood were displayed at her funeral service on Friday. Photo: Supplied

A moving slide show paid tribute to Ms Baty's happy childhood and displayed her artwork. Family members in New Zealand also read passages from The Little Prince and Maya Angelou's When Great Trees Fall, as well as a message from Ms Baty's grandmother.

"Shine on brightly darling, you are in my heart forever," it read.

Tara Evans said her sister's love for those in her life was "unconditional and undefined".

Standing with siblings Cole and Meg, Ms Evans read the moving words from Ms Baty herself, which asked her loved ones to know she would always be with them.

"Please think of all the yesterdays, the good ones and the bad," she read.

"And think of all the life we shared, and all the fun and joy we had.

"And when tomorrow starts without me, you'll know that we're not apart.

"For every time you think of me I'm right here in your heart."