Radley gets sin binned… TWICE!
Rugby League

Shining light for Blues in sea of judiciary despair

by Dean Ritchie
25th May 2021 7:59 AM
NSW have copped a double blow with Sydney Roosters duo Victor Radley and Angus Crichton set to miss the State of Origin opener at the MCG after both copped charges from the match review committee.

But in some good news for Brad Fittler, Eels enforcer Reagan Campbell-Gillard remains in Origin frame despite being hit with a grade two careless high tackle charge.

He would miss one week with an early guilty plea, making him available for the series opener, but risks a two-game ban if he fights the charge at he NRL judiciary.

 

Radley is facing a four-to-six-match ban after copping two charges from Saturday's loss to Brisbane while Crichton is facing a two-game ban.

Radley, who was sin-binned twice and placed on report four times, will get four matches with early guilty pleas for two offences but faces a total of six matches if he fights and loses at the judiciary as the fallout continues from the controversial match.

He was also hit with a grade one dangerous contact charge for his tackle on Albert Kelly while he copped a grade two charge for his high shot on Tevita Pangai Junior. Crichton was given a grade one dangerous contact charge for a first half tackle on Kelly.

With the Blues team set to be picked next Sunday, Radley needs a miracle if he wants to be available for the series opener on June 9 and game two on June 27.

Meanwhile, Penrith's Queensland forward Kurt Capewell will also be free to play Origin I after he was issued a grade one crusher tackle charge, which comes with a one-week suspension.

 

