La Boheme Cuvee Rose.
Food & Entertainment

Shiny new labels to run past the palate

by REGAN DREW, WINE WORDS
1st Mar 2019 12:00 PM
As vintage harvests are well under way across the country, meaning a few months of hard work making fresh wines, marketing departments never stop thinking of fresh labels to sell them. Here's three of the many new labels recently released.

DE BORTOLI, LA BOHEME CUVEE ROSE, NV

A multi-vintage blend of Yarra Valley chardonnay, pinot noir and pinot meunier. Dusty peach in colour with a distinct nutty aroma over ripe strawberry and brioche. The palate delivers fleshy stonefruit and citrus with a fine, dry finish. Rating: 8.5/10 RRP: $22 Alc: 12%

Stoneleigh Wild Valley Rose.
STONELEIGH, WILD VALLEY ROSE, 2018

From across the ditch in Marlborough, NZ comes this vibrantly coloured, 'wild fermented' pinot noir rose to add to the sea of pink. With fruity ripe white cherries and light herbal thyme, the palate is full, silky and spicy to close. Rating: 8/10 RRP: $19.99 Alc: 13%

St Hallett Blockhead Shiraz.
St Hallett Blockhead Shiraz. Steve McCawley

ST HALLETT, BLOCKHEAD SHIRAZ, 2017

Striking labelling for this nod to the early settlers of the Barossa, nicknamed blockheads. Bountiful plum and black fruit nose with plenty of charry oak sweetness. A rich and full wine that maintains balance for a juicy finish. Rating: 8/10 RRP: $26.99 Alc: 14%

vinonotebook.com

