Shiraz 'snuffs the battle with delight' at Stock Horse comp

Winner of the NQMC Open Stockman's Challenge was well known campdraft competitor Ricky Hopkins from Garnant aboard the Hopkins Family owned Heritage Australian Stock Horse grey stallion Superact Shiraz.

Central Qld Branch of the Australian Stock Horse Society conducted the 2019 All Breeds Stockman's Challenge at Ridgelands Showgrounds, north-west of Rockhampton, on July 27 and 28.

STOCK HORSE CHALLENGE: Georgie Hatch on Squeak Jann Houley

Judges were Paul Dehnert and Amanda McClennan-Dehnert of Toowoomba, Jordyn Bentley of Bouldercombe and Lloyd Howard of Rockhampton.

Record nominations saw four rings running and 800 runs over the weekend, with competitors travelling from as far afield as Wandoan and Bowen.

In each of the eight Stockman's Challenge events riders contested hack, working, time trial and campdraft phases with scores added to determine Overall Challenge Winners.

Major sponsors were NQMC, The Caves Quarry, Kelco Accountants, CQ Equine Veterinary Services, Sahara Park Wagus, Jellinbah Mine, AKA Rural and Crinkly Cotton.

Results

- NQMC Open: Rick Hopkins on Superact Shiraz

- The Caves Quarry Novice (pictured): Mike Davies on Minatoka True Love

- Kelco Accountants Classic: Mick Southern on Henry's Playgirl

- CQ Equine Vet Encouragement: Kay Orr on Jayem Fairdinkum Oblique

- Sahara Park Wagyus Juvenile: Jessica Spoor on Kooron Taipan

- Jelinbah Junior: Katie Davies on Pepto Too Stylish

- AKA Rural Minor: Abby Sainsbury on Soldier

- Crinkly Cotton Mini: Ella Sainsbury on Marcol Commander