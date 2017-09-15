Shirts off: The man with CQ's best body revealed

JARRAD Crawford just wanted to bulk up to be a force on the football field. What he got was a new lease on life.

Standing at six-foot-five but only clocking the scales at 75kgs, the Rockhampton man has tried everything to gain weight.

For years he strained himself in gyms and on his own equipment but was left frustrated with disproportionate feelings.

In November last year, Jarrad began a complete overhaul - both in the gym and at home.

Armed with a new trainer and a strict nutrition plan, Jarrad is now a lean and mean muscle machine who competes in body building competitions.

"I got into gym originally to put weight on for footy and started at 75kgs," Jarrad said looking back.

Jarrad Crawford on his 21st birthday.

"It was massively frustrating. I would go to the gym and sort of just look around and copy other people. Or find routines on the internet but I would never progress like I'd want to.

"But eventually I found a trainer who really found ways to motivate me. He shows me different ways and correct techniques to build specific body parts. He convinced me to have a shot at body building comps.

"So we would train for them and sculpt my body especially for them.

Rocky man Jarrad Crawford in a Physique Comp Darren Burns

"Now my stage weight is 97kgs but the heaviest I have been is 104kgs. It is the best my physique has ever been and I'm so happy."

A normal diet isn't the only thing he sacrifices. Gone too is dinner dates with his partner, beers with the boys and the occasion ice cream.

His dietitian Terry Dunnett knows how to get the best out of him.

"I'm allowed 200grams of chicken, 150g of rice and 150 of veges three times a day," he laughed.

"I'm not meant to season them or put sauce on but occasionally I slip up.

"People think food prep is really time consuming and it is. But I've managed a routine to get the whole week's worth done in about two hours."

Rocky man Jarrad Crawford in a Physique Comp Darren Burns

Coaxed into physique comps by his trainer Tony Leti, Jarrad finished in second place for his debut.

Last weekend he finished in first both the rookie and opens at the Gladstone Tropix. His eight week assault, with up to two hour gym sessions per day - paying off.

Currently working as a mechanical fitter at Curtis Island - a trade he commenced fresh out of school in year 10 - Jarrad is now halfway through completing a personal training course.

So life-changing has his experience been, he wants others to share in it.

"It is definitely scary but I know what I want to do and I just love being in the gym," he said.

"After 11 years in the work force I am ready for a change."

Jarrad will take a short break before competing in Brisbane for the Pro Qualifier to get his pro card.