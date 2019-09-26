Shirts raise the volume for hearing impaired kids

LAMMERMOOR mum Kristy Pendlington is amping up support to make Yeppoon the Loudest Town.

As part of hearing support organisation, Hear and Say’s annual fundraiser, small towns across Queensland are encouraged to dress brightly and raise funds for kids with hearing loss.

Hear and Say chief executive Chris McCarthy said Loud Shirt Day gave kids with hearing loss a chance at achieving their dreams.

“We want our kids to be who they are and what they what to be not based on their hearing loss,” Mr McCarthy said.

“With the right technology and therapy kids can hear and speak.”

Hear and Say supports children who are deaf or hard of hearing to communicate verbally, without sign language.

The annual Loud Shirt Day is the biggest fundraiser for the charity, which assists more than 45,000 young people each year, including Kristy’s daughter Alexis.

The organisation provides therapy sessions and support and funds transport for Alexis’ monthly check up in Brisbane.

The organisation also screens children to identify hearing loss.

Kristy hopes to give back to the company which supports them.

She’s helped organise a Loud Shirt Day fundraiser at Sacred Heart Primary School and businesses in Yeppoon but she wants to take it to the next level by claiming the Loudest Town title.

She wants businesses and community members to unite on the Yeppoon foreshore dressed brightly on October 18.

This year is the second time the title has been awarded after Far North Queensland town Tully prompted the start of the competition in 2018.

Mr McCarthy encouraged Kristy’s efforts, which created awareness for and helped the cause.

“We are trying to get regional towns involved because hearing lost and deafness doesn’t discriminate by postcode,” he said.

“It’s really important as a community we are aware hearing loss can strike at any time.”

For every 1000 babies born at least one will have hearing loss.

Kristy urged anyone interested in Loud Shirt Day to contact her on 0428 126 209.

From October 1, 15 per cent of every Hawaiian shirt purchased at Lowes will go towards the cause.