Shivering into coldest morning of 2021

Forecasted temperatures for southeast Australia on Friday, May 21, 2021 at 6am. Picture: Sky News Weather

Melbourne has shivered through it’s coldest morning of the year so far as an “unusual” cold snap continues to bring frosty mornings to the nation’s east coast.

The temperature in the city dropped to just 6.3C at 6.25am – the coldest minimum temperature since October 12 last year.

It was even colder in the suburbs and regional Victoria, with the Mornington Peninsula falling to 1.5C just before 3.30am and Ballarat recording a freezing 0.1C at 5.25am.

Weather bureau senior forecaster Richard Russell said Melburnians could expect consecutive coldest mornings of the year as we head towards winter.

He said there was a bit of fog around the city on Friday morning but once that lifted it would be generally sunny with light winds and a top of 18C in the CBD.

Around the nation it was a slightly warmer morning in Sydney with a overnight low of 10.1C breaking a streak of five consecutive nights under 9C for the first time in 54 years.

Canberra was again the coldest of the capitals with the temperature falling to -1.6C – the city’s fourth morning in a row under 0C.

Melbourne has shivered through its coldest morning of the year. Picture: Paul Jeffers

Sky News Weather chief meteorologist Tom Saunders said the “unusual run” of cold nights was the result of clear skies and light winds.

“The still, cloudless nights are the optimal conditions for surface heat to efficiently radiate away into space at night,” he said.

The chilly mornings are expected to hang around until a strong cold front reaches the nation’s southeast on Monday.

The cloudier conditions will result in slightly warmer mornings but colder days, with the temperature in Melbourne only expected to reach a top of 15C on Thursday.

The weather bureau has issued a road weather alert for the inner, northern and eastern suburbs and the Dandenong Ranges on Friday due to reduced visibility in fog.

