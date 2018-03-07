Shoalwater Bay expansion update for Rocky businesses

The Department of Defence today delivered an Australia Singapore Military Training Initiative briefing session to the local construction industry within Rockhampton.

With over 80 people from the local Rockhampton building industry attending, Business and Community Liaison Mick Reilly said the session provided insight into opportunities available for them.

"There will be lots of potential opportunities for the local construction industry,” he said.

"This may include; range control facilities, camp accommodation, ICT infrastructure, medical facilities, airfield and drop zones and fences.”

First Assistant Secretary, Infrastructure Division, Department of Defence Chris Birrer said the government is committed to maximising opportunities for local businesses in Queensland to participate in the initiative.

"Around $2 billion will be invested in the Central and North Queensland regions over the life of the Initiative,” he said.

"This includes an estimated $50 million spent annually during the construction phase,” Chris said.