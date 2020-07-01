Shoalwater Bay projects to be boosted by defence cash-splash

Australian Army riflemen from the 6th Battalion, Royal Australian Regiment, conduct a simulated assault with United States Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey support on the urban operations training facility at the Shoalwater Bay Training Area. *** Local Caption *** Soldiers from 6th Battalion, Royal Australian Regiment, conducted training on United States Marine Corps MV-22 Ospreys and used the aircraft

Australian Army riflemen from the 6th Battalion, Royal Australian Regiment, conduct a simulated assault with United States Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey support on the urban operations training facility at the Shoalwater Bay Training Area. *** Local Caption *** Soldiers from 6th Battalion, Royal Australian Regiment, conducted training on United States Marine Corps MV-22 Ospreys and used the aircraft

The Shoalwater Bay Military Training Area will be among Australian military infrastructure to benefit after the Government announced it will invest a record $270 billion in Defence capability and infrastructure over the next decade across Australia.

Through this Plan, there will be a $3 billion investment over the coming decade into the refresh and redevelopment of Defence facilities in Queensland including:

•Northern Queensland sites including Lavarack Barracks (Townsville), RAAF Base Townsville, RAAF Base Scherger; HMAS Cairns; and Shoalwater Bay and Townsville Field training areas

•Southern Queensland sites including Gallipoli Barracks (Enoggera), Swartz Barracks (Oakey), Borneo Barracks (Cabarlah), Kokoda Barracks (Canungra) and RAAF Base Amberley

The Government said local industry will be engaged in the delivery of these projects and will be maximised through this Government's Local Industry Capability Plan initiative.

United States Marine Corps and United States Army High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems perform a live firing drill at Plains Airfield during Exercise Talisman Sabre 2019.

"This ensures that local suppliers, contractors and tradies have the opportunity to secure more of this work, creating more jobs for local communities in Queensland," a statement said.

Queensland homes around 28,000 Defence personnel, including ADF permanent and reserve members and Australian Public Service employees.

The Government expects this number to grow over the coming years.