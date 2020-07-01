Shoalwater Bay projects to be boosted by defence cash-splash
The Shoalwater Bay Military Training Area will be among Australian military infrastructure to benefit after the Government announced it will invest a record $270 billion in Defence capability and infrastructure over the next decade across Australia.
Through this Plan, there will be a $3 billion investment over the coming decade into the refresh and redevelopment of Defence facilities in Queensland including:
•Northern Queensland sites including Lavarack Barracks (Townsville), RAAF Base Townsville, RAAF Base Scherger; HMAS Cairns; and Shoalwater Bay and Townsville Field training areas
•Southern Queensland sites including Gallipoli Barracks (Enoggera), Swartz Barracks (Oakey), Borneo Barracks (Cabarlah), Kokoda Barracks (Canungra) and RAAF Base Amberley
The Government said local industry will be engaged in the delivery of these projects and will be maximised through this Government's Local Industry Capability Plan initiative.
"This ensures that local suppliers, contractors and tradies have the opportunity to secure more of this work, creating more jobs for local communities in Queensland," a statement said.
Queensland homes around 28,000 Defence personnel, including ADF permanent and reserve members and Australian Public Service employees.
The Government expects this number to grow over the coming years.