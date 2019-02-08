Shoalwater Bay saga continues with fresh concerns raised

STILL UNSURE: Marlborough residents Linda Geddes, Leslie Olive, Danii McKenzie and Joanne Rea at a community meeting last year.

OLD and new concerns over the Shoalwater Bay Military Training Area have been raised by Marlborough area residents at a meeting this week.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said she met with about 20 residents on Wednesday as a catch-up after hearing rumours that no local businesses were getting work out of the Department of Defence and receiving information the department wanted to close public access to Bald Hills Rd and Charon Point Conservation Park.

She said residents knew of 11 properties purchased by the Defence Department as part of the expansion project, with about 30,000 head of cattle moved out of those properties and eight children leaving Marlborough State School as a result.

Reports in January 2017 indicated 40 letters were sent out to landholders about land acquisitions.

Calculations by Agforce in December 2016 indicated up to 70,000 head of cattle could be lost if all 40 property owners were bought out.

Central Queensland Livestock Exchange's Leonard Coombs confirmed at that time that CQLX handled a lot of cattle from that area.

Ms Lauga said concerns were raised that property owners were being squeezed out of their properties as Defence bought up neighbouring lots.

She said a Defence representative told the meeting the department was finalising the property purchases and plan, which would be released to the public soon.

Ms Lauga said residents were unable to get a commitment from Defence that no more properties would be purchased after the plan was released.

She said there were reports of people travelling along Bald Hills Rd and finding it closed already and that she had confirmed with Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch the State Government would not and had not granted Defence's request for permanent road closure and permanent closure of access to Charon Point.

Ms Enoch assured Queenslanders that she did not support the permanent closure of Charon Point Conservation Park.

"(The Defence Department) offered to provide the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service with an access agreement for ongoing management requirements at Charon Point,” she said.

"This was a totally inadequate offer and would still leave the park closed to the public.”

Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke said access to Charon Point Conservation Park and the Broadsound needed to be protected and remain open, so visitors and locals could continue to enjoy the natural beauty of the land.

"I want to see people able to camp and fish on the broadsound and enjoy the diverse ecosystems including open eucalypt forest and grassy open woodlands, along with large areas of mangrove flats and bare salt pans at Charon Point,” Mr O'Rourke said.

The Morning Bulletin was unable to contact Danii McKenzie, a Marlborough resident who had arranged the meeting, by the time of print yesterday.