Shoalwater Bay socio-economic impact submission date extended

Queensland Premier, Annastacia Palaszczuk at the rally opposing the expansion of the Shoalwater Bay Training area at the Lakes Creek Hotel in Rockhampton.

4.50PM: LANDHOLDERS and business owners will now have a further two and half weeks to put in submissions to KPMG about the impact of the Shoalwater Bay expansion.

Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry said she has received confirmation that submissions will continue to be accepted for the KPMG-led socio-economic impact study into the military upgrades at Shoalwater Bay until March 6.

"Concerns have been raised with me by local government and other stakeholders that they thought it best to have this study remain open until after Defence completed its final footprint analysis of the area. This is expected to be provided to the Minister for Defence sometime next week,” Ms Landry said.

"I have listened to those local concerns and taken them to the Defence Minister's office.

"I am advised that further submissions will continue to be accepted from community members and stakeholders until March 6,” Ms Landry said.

Information on KPMG socio-economic impact study can be found at:

http://www.defence.gov.au/Initiatives/SingaporeTraining/Assessment.asp

Submissions can be emailed to: AU-FMsocio-ecostudy@kpmg.com.au

Meanwhile, Ms Landry re-iterated that despite the anticipated Defence mapping analysis, no landholder would be forced to sell their land.

"This is the assurance that the Prime Minister and Federal Government have made to local landholders.

"However, if a property owner does want to put their land up for sale voluntarily, they can still contact Defence directly to discuss their situation one-on-one,” she said.

11.40am: CALLS will be made to the Prime Minister's office today to immediately change the due date for KPMG submissions with regards to the Shoalwater Bay expansion.

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said she had been contacted by a number of business owners and landholders concerned the process was 'flawed' as people were being asked to make submissions on a project that had no set details.

The submissions are due by close of business today with the new plan for the expansion of the military training areas at Shoalwater and Townsville due to be handed to the Defence Minister on Monday.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Marise Payne is in Brussels today.

The Minister was set to attend a meeting of Defence Ministers from the counter-Daesh coalition yesterday, to discuss the military campaigns in Iraq and Syria.

It is not known when the Defence Minister will make the new and final plan for expansion available to the public.

Mrs Lauga said she has asked Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to call Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull today and request an extension on the KPMG submissions until after the master plan has been released to the public.

"People are going in making submissions blind,” she said.

"A lot of landholders are boycotting the submission process saying it is a flawed process.”

A call to the Premier's office by The Bulletin reveals Ms Palaszczuk had not yet made the call but was expected to soon.