Shoalwater project injects over $10M into CQ businesses

Works at the military training base will be sourced from the wider Central Queensland community.

DEVELOPMENTS at Shoalwater Bay Training Area have this week reached a significant milestone following the commencement of its on-site civil works.

Despites its obvious benefit to users, the project was also tipped to provide a sizeable boost to Central Queensland businesses – with its workforce expected to reach at least 450 people.

Expansions of the site will also support the community’s economic rebound following COVID-19, with close 80 percent of the work’s value to be sourced from across the region.

Businesses involved in the facility construction, information and communication technology infrastructure, waste management and medical facilities will likely benefit from the works.

Developments at Shoalwater Bay's Military Training Base are underway.

Defence Industry Minister Melissa Price confirmed the boost, saying the $270 million investment through a joint Australia-Singapore training initiative proved a major milestone.

“This milestone brings optimism and opportunities for the local and national economy during a period of economic uncertainty brought on by COVID-19.”

“Singapore is a close defence partner with a shared commitment to regional stability, having conducted military training in Australia for almost 30 years,” Ms Price said.

She said almost 25 businesses based in Rockhampton and Livingstone Shire had already taken a share in close to $79m of previous work.

It will also establish a new training area near Greenvale in North Queensland to help meet the evolving needs of both national defence forces.

Project Director James Foreman and Capricornia MP Michelle Landry observe developments at Shoalwater Bay's Military Training Base

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry also attended the training base early Tuesday morning, revealing her delight at seeing construction finally commence.

“This is more good news for local businesses, some of whom I hope will stand to benefit from the numerous packages to be released to market in the future,” she said.

Ms Landry said it was only recently that two contracts totalling over $10m were awarded to local businesses for its services – Gracemere civil contractor Bellequip receiving at least $6m.

“Indigenous-endorsed company, On Country Workforce Solutions, has won a $3.9m contract for labour hire, providing logistic and site maintenance services on site.”

“It’s fantastic to see such development in Central Queensland,” Ms Landry said.

For more information or to register for updates on the joint initiative program, click here.