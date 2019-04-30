SHOALWATER: Timeline of events for expansion

TALKS: Rockhampton MP and Queensland Agriculture Minister Bill Byrne, Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig and Queensland Senator and One Nation Party Leader Pauline Hanson in Rockhampton.

TALKS: Rockhampton MP and Queensland Agriculture Minister Bill Byrne, Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig and Queensland Senator and One Nation Party Leader Pauline Hanson in Rockhampton. Kerri-Anne Mesner

FEBRUARY 25, 2016:

The Federal Government will spend $190 million on defence infrastructure and intelligence projects in Central Queensland.

The projects at Shoalwater Bay were outlined in the Defence White Paper released on February 25.

MAY 5, 2016:

Singapore will spend up to $1 billion in Capricornia to upgrade defence infrastructure, roads and high-tech military hardware centred on operations at Shoalwater Bay, north of Rockhampton.

MP Michelle Landry said Singapore will now stage two training exercises a year and more than double the number of military personnel (to 14,000) that visit the region annually, boosting retail and tourism spending in Rockhampton and the Capricorn Coast.

NOVEMBER 4, 2016:

Discussions have begun between the Australian Defence Force and Central Queensland property owners over the acquisition of land to expand Shoalwater Bay Training Area.

The Morning Bulletin understands a property which could be as big as 54,071.76ha (540,717,600sq m) in the Marlborough area is under contract with the ADF.

DECEMBER 6, 2016:

AgForce raises concerns farmers will be forced off their land as part of the land acquisition for the Shoalwater Bay Military Training Area expansion.

DECEMBER 10, 2016:

AgForce Central regional manager Sharon Howard says the numbers show about 70,000 head of cattle will be lost to the beef industry as a result of the land acquisition for the expansion.

DECEMBER 12, 2016:

Marlborough business owners have expressed concerns the town could become a "ghost town” like Ogmore.

The Morning Bulletin spoke with four business owners.

JANUARY 9, 2017:

Marlborough residents, business owners, landowners and other interested parties gathered at the public hall in Marlborough to discuss the expansion and compulsory land acquisitions.

JANUARY 19, 2017:

The Marlborough Against Defence Land Grab committee launches online petition to stop compulsory land acquisitions. By January 22, it had 1000 signatures.

FEBRUARY 1, 2017:

A public rally attended by Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and 300 strong crowd was held at the Lakes Creek Hotel near the meatworks.

FEBRUARY 6, 2017:

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull rules out compulsory land acquisitions.

FEBRUARY 8, 2019:

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said she met with about 20 residents as a catch-up after hearing rumours that no local businesses were getting work out of the Department of Defence and receiving information the department wanted to close public access to Bald Hills Rd and Charon Point Conservation Park.

She said residents knew of 11 properties purchased by the Defence Department as part of the expansion project, with about 30,000 head of cattle moved out of those properties and eight children leaving Marlborough State School as a result.

APRIL 18, 2019:

Labor's candidate for Capricornia Russell Robertson and Shadow Minister for Infrastructure Anthony Albanese promised $21.6 million for Stage one of the Stanage Bay Road upgrade