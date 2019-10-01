Shoalwater upgrade underway

Corporal Ian Hills from the 1st Armoured Regiment during a tactical resupply as part of Exercise Talisman Sabre at the Shoalwater Bay Training Area.

A MAJOR milestone is being celebrated after construction started yesterday on the $1 billion Shoalwater Bay Training Area expansion north of Yeppoon.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said the milestone was a boost to local employers and the region’s economy.

“It’s fantastic to see that two Rockhampton-based companies have been awarded contracts worth $5 million to deliver fauna management and fire breaks,” Ms Landry said.

“To date, local businesses from Central and North Queensland have been engaged in the design ... of the new training area valued at $28 million, creating local jobs and opportunities for the community.”

Additional work packages for fencing, potable water supply, waste consumption, fuel supply, consumables and quarry products will be awarded as part of an anticipated 200 sub-contract packages available over the next five years.

AGREEEMENT REACHED: In August, an indigenous land use agreement was signed off, recognising the 20 year relationship between Defence and the Darumbal people. It was an important milestone in the expansion of the Shoalwater Bay Training Area under the Australia-Singapore Military Training Initiative (ASMTI).

Defence Minister Linda Reynolds said the start of construction was a significant milestone for the initiative which will deliver advanced military training areas in Central and North Queensland while meeting the future needs of the Australian Defence Force.

“The Shoalwater Bay Training Area is one of Australia’s most important Defence training areas, and its expansion will not only deepen our Defence relationship with Singapore but also support economic growth in the region,” Senator Reynolds said.

A Defence spokesperson said Defence was committed to maximising opportunities for local industry in Central and North Queensland as construction for the Australia-Singapore Military Training Initiative (ASMTI) progresses.

“In September 2019, approximately 160 people attended industry workshops regarding the ASMTI facilities project at Shoalwater Bay,” the spokesperson said.

“These workshops were hosted by the managing contractor, Laing O’Rourke, in Mackay, Marlborough, Rockhampton and Gladstone.

“Laing O’Rourke will host industry information sessions in the Central Queensland region as part of the next release of work packages under the ASMTI.”

Work has also kicked off in North Queensland towards the establishment of a new training area near Greenvale, 220km northwest of Townsville.

Under the initiative, Singapore will invest approximately $2 billion to acquire, design, develop and construct military training areas through expanding the existing Shoalwater Bay Training Area and establishing a new training area in North Queensland.

When the initiative reaches maturity, up to 14,000 Singapore Armed Forces personnel will conduct training in Central and North Queensland over 18 weeks a year for 25 years.

To learn more about opportunities with the $2.25 billion Australia-Singapore Military Training Initiative or to get involved, information sessions will be advertised at http://www.defence.gov.au/Initiatives/ASMTI/Notices.asp and in local newspapers.