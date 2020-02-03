Shock and sadness greets restaurant’s shock announcement

Pam Watson and Lee Tunny were sad to hear Sizzler in Rockhampton will be closing its doors in March. Picture: Allan Reinikka

ROCKHAMPTON woman Pam Watson couldn’t believe Sizzler would be closing its doors in a month’s time.

The 66-year-old was out at lunch at the restaurant with her friend Lee Tunny when they heard the news that Sizzler would be shutting its doors forever after closing time on Sunday, March 1.

Ms Watson described the shock announcement as “pretty sad”.

“It’s such a shame,” she said yesterday.

“I have been coming here on and off for many years, since it opened.

“I have celebrated my birthday here, my granddaughter’s birthday and other people’s birthdays.

“I don’t know why it’s closing, but it is really sad.”

Ms Watson enjoys the salad bar, cheese toast and yesterday had bread and butter pudding for dessert.

Ms Tunny, who also had bread and butter pudding for dessert yesterday, said she loved the cheese toast at Sizzler.

The 60-year-old said she remembered bringing her old hockey coach to the restaurant for season breakups.

“I remember one year around Christmas we brought a set of coffee mugs and all went around and got a plum and put it in the mug as a present,” she said.

“She didn’t know until she got home and saw all the plums in the mugs.”

Ms Watson said they would probably go to one of the sports clubs in Rockhampton for lunch now.

“That’s all that’s really left, isn’t there,” she said.

Some of The Morning Bulletin’s readers voiced their thoughts on the shock announcement via Facebook.

Una Slatter – Very upset.

Sara Rara Dunn – It’s sad but was inevitable being on prime property for Stockland to redevelop on.

Samara Crane – Not happy.

Chamay Brown – Very sad.