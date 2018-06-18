Menu
ON THE RUN: Alex Stack looks for a gap for Barbarians at Kawana on Sunday.
Rugby League

Shock as Barbarians claim clean sweep at Oztag tri series

Steele Taylor
18th Jun 2018 5:00 AM
OZTAG: The Barbarians open men's team caused a boilover at the Queensland tri series at Bokarina during the weekend, claiming a clean-sweep of wins.

They toppled City twice and Country twice, after their players initially missed out on selection for those sides.

Coach Ray Dent lauded his charges for their efforts during the three-day event, suggesting it was their cohesion which proved the difference.

"The boys just kept it simple and played like a team. Everyone worked together and that's all they needed," he said

"They played two other sides with a lot of talent - both (the other) sides had a lot of individual talents - and pretty much what we did better was we played as a team."

His side included men who had come close to selection for City and Country.

"They (Barbarians teams) are not normally meant or expected to win because the Barbarians are meant to be the leftovers of the better players."

But he said the men's talent pool ran deep in Queensland at the moment.

Among those in his team to impress was Sunshine Coast product Zack de Jersey.

"He was the youngest in the team and he just jelled in with the boys. Age wasn't a barrier."

"He was calm headed. He didn't get flustered by the speed of the game....and by all the talk.

"He adapted well and responded well to any instructions and there were a lot of boys ... who had another 10 years on him and he just fitted in well.

"It didn't stand out like he was the young one at all. He wasn't shy, wasn't timid, took everything in his stride."

The open women's and mixed divisions were won by Queensland Country.

The former also claimed a clean-sweep of victories.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

