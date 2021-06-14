Shock as Cordner forced into retirement

The rugby league career of Boyd Cordner has come to a premature end after the Sydney Roosters champion was unable to overcome the effects of concussion.

Champion Sydney Roosters forward Boyd Cordner is to retire with two years remaining on his contract, forced out of the game at just 29 from repeated concussions.

The Kangaroos and NSW Blues skipper had planned a Round 14 comeback this year, which has now been abandoned.

The Roosters second-rower has made the decision on medical advice after undergoing recent tests to get a clearance to return to the game.

His last appearance was for NSW in Adelaide in State of Origin last November, when he was felled while trying to tackle Queensland forward Felise Kaufusi.

Cordner played 183 games for the Roosters, starting out in 2011. He represented NSW 16 times and on 20 occasions for Australia, replacing Cameron Smith as Kangaroos captain.

His retirement will be announced at a press conference at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Monday morning.

Cordner did his last interview with The Daily Telegraph at the beginning of May and spoke of his plans to return to the NRL in Round 14 after a six-month break from the game.

"It's exciting now I've got a timeline and something to aim for," he told me.

"I've got to get myself through a big block of contact then I'll be sweet to go.

"I'm obviously really looking forward to it."

Cordner's medical retirement has been cleared by the NRL.

The Roosters will now have an extra $700,000 in their salary cap to cover for his position.

He is the third Sydney Roosters star forced out of the game this year and second because of repeated concussions. Co-captain Jake Friend was knocked out in the opening game of the season against Manly at the Sydney Cricket Ground and failed to recover, while champion winger Brett Morris suffered a serious knee injury.

Coach Trent Robinson had been confident Cordner would make it back.

"There has been nothing to suggest he can't play football again," Robinson said last month, "All the testing came back positive."

The Roosters more than any other club have always taken an ultra-conservative approach with the treatment of head injuries.

Cordner's retirement comes at a time when the NRL has launched a crackdown on high tackles for the safety and welfare of players

Boyd Cordner succeeded Cameron Smith as Kangaroos skipper. Picture: AAP Image/David Rowland

The Roosters have had a torrid time with injuries, having lost representative front-rower Lindsay Collins and five-eighth Luke Keary to season-ending injuries.

There was never any pressure on Cordner to make a decision, despite the fact he was one of the club's highest paid players.

"Boyd's health is all we're concerned about," Roosters boss Nick Politis told me recently, "Nothing else matters. He's a great bloke and a great player."

Cordner retires as one of the all-time Roosters greats, having captained the team to two premierships.

