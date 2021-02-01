Shock as Rocky records lowest rental vacancy rate in state

Rockhampton recorded the lowest rental vacancies in the state for the December 2020 quarter.

The latest data from the Real Estate Institute of Queensland showed vacancy rates rising above 1 per cent in some areas outside of Brisbane, such as Cairns and the Whitsundays.

Nevertheless, across most of regional Queensland, rates dropped to a median low of 0.575 per cent.

Rockhampton had the lowest at 0.2 per cent behind Bundaberg (0.4 per cent), the Fraser Coast (0.6 per cent), Hervey Bay (0.9 per cent), Mackay (0.7 per cent), Toowoomba (0.7 per cent), and Townsville (0.7 per cent).

REIQ CEO Antonia Mercorella said the two main reasons for the a decline in vacancy rates were the State Government’s response to COVID-19 and increased migration to the sunshine state.

“During the pandemic, the Palaszczuk Government introduced a range of measures keeping tenants in place for longer which is part of the reason we have incredibly low rental availability across Queensland,” she said.

“We have also seen a significant amount of interstate migration, with renters also moving to Queensland, so all of these factors have contributed to our current tight vacancy rates.”

Ms Mercorella said the two most popular destinations for interstate migrants were the Sunshine Coast and the Gold Coast for their liveability, affordability, lifestyle, and economic opportunities.

She recommended abolishing stamp duty to improve the mobility of homeowners.

“What we’re seeing is an unprecedented level of diminishing rental availability that’s placing significant pressure on our state’s housing sector – so much so that it’s unsustainable and why urgent action is required to better support both increased and ongoing property investor activity in the Queensland property market and the contributions they make to the state economy,” Ms Mercorella said.

“Every Queenslander should have access to a safe, secure and affordable home that meets their needs and supports them.

“That’s why the Palaszczuk Government should consider abolishing stamp duty. It’s the most significant barrier to home ownership, discouraging housing turnover, restricting mobility and property investment – something we desperately require.”