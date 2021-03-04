SHOCK CALL: Livingstone Shire councillor resigns

In a shock development on Thursday afternoon, it has been announced that Councillor Tanya Lynch has resigned from Livingstone Shire Council.

Her resignation could mean Rhodes Watson, who was the council candidate with the next highest amount of votes at the 2020 Local Government Election, could be elected.

But that depends on whether LSC opts to take that option, or go to a by-election.

In a council-released statement, Mayor Andy Ireland paid tribute to Cr Lynch’s passion for, and service to, the community of Livingstone Shire, particularly her advocacy for the tourism and business sectors following the impact of COVID-19.

“Among Cr Lynch’s many achievements over the past 12 months, was her dedication to improving the liveability of the shire by working closely with the business community to improve their operations,” Cr Ireland said.

“For some time Tanya has been juggling her various councillor, business and family duties and has decided that it would be best for all if she stepped back from her public role.

“Her contribution has been invaluable and she will be missed by all.

“On behalf of my fellow councillors and the staff of Livingstone Shire Council, we wish Tanya and her family all the best for the future.

“I am sure that the community will also join with me in thanking Tanya for her service over this past 12 months and wishing her well.”

Cr Lynch, who was elected at the 2020 election, said it had been an honour to represent and serve the Livingstone Shire community.

“I’ve done my best each day to help make our community a better place,” Cr Lynch said.

“To listen to and act on residents’ concerns, to advocate for those in need and to focus council, always, on the needs and aspirations of its residents.

“My decision to resign at this date falls within the timeframes as to not cause financial burden on the community with a forced by-election, should the council table wish to resolve their decision in that manner.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure and humbling experience to get to know and assist so many in our community.

“I’ve valued the role, but it’s simply time for me to focus on family.

“I must thank Grant, my husband, for his unwavering support and limitless patience.”

The process of filling the councillor vacancy is prescribed at law and councillors will meet next week to decide to either proceed with a by-election or, have the Electoral Commission of Queensland administer a process of reaching out to the runner-up from the last election to determine if they would accept appointment.

Cr Lynch secured 8.19 per cent of the vote at the 2020 election to seal the final spot at the council table, just ahead of Rhodes Watson with 8.07 per cent.

