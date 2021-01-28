Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Granville State School principal Leon McKay is facing two charges. Photo: File.
Granville State School principal Leon McKay is facing two charges. Photo: File.
News

SHOCK CHARGES: Fraser Coast principal to face court

Carlie Walker
27th Jan 2021 6:30 PM | Updated: 28th Jan 2021 4:52 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Maryborough school principal is understood to have been stood down after being charged with serious offences.

Leon McKay, principal of Granville State School, is facing one charge of serious assault of a person over 60 and another charge of interfering with a driver's control of a vehicle.

The charges relate to an incident in Maryborough West on December 10 last year, according to court documents.

A spokesman from Education Queensland said the department would not comment for privacy reasons.

However it is understood Mr McKay has been stood down from his role at the school while the charges are before the court.

He is scheduled to appear in Maryborough Magistrates Court on February 2.

Community Newsletter SignUp
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LETTERS: Question over COVID vaccine priorities

        Premium Content LETTERS: Question over COVID vaccine priorities

        Letters to the Editor What? Meat processing workers among the first to get vaccine.

        Forgery: Unlicensed driver sends dodgy documents to police

        Premium Content Forgery: Unlicensed driver sends dodgy documents to police

        Crime The CQ woman provided police a forged document, claiming it to be a special...

        Hours to change at Mount Morgan and Gracemere dumps

        Premium Content Hours to change at Mount Morgan and Gracemere dumps

        Council News The new hours are in line with customer attendance at the waste transfer...

        Man, 47, killed in tragic motorcycle crash in CQ

        Premium Content Man, 47, killed in tragic motorcycle crash in CQ

        News Forensic Crash Unit investigation begins.