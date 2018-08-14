Menu
SAD CLOSURE: Another CQ restaurant has close its door indefinitely.
Business

SHOCK CLOSURE: A beloved CQ restaurant closes indefinitely

Leighton Smith
by
14th Aug 2018 1:04 PM
ONE of Rockhampton's most beloved restaurants has been forced to close its doors under mystery circumstances.

It was announced on social media that CBD restaurant Ranch Bar and Grill has been forced to shut.

It is not known when - or if - the restaurant will reopen.

Praised by local foodies for its tasty food and generous portions, news of its sudden closure on social media prompted an outpouring of disappointment by the community.

 

SAD CLOSURE: Rockhampton's The Ranch Bar and Grill sadly announced its closure today on Facebook.
Calls and messages following up on the closure announcement weren't returned by the restaurant's management.

Visiting the abandoned restaurant, a female diner stood outside the locked door, confused as to what had happened to her lunch reservation for six people.

A small A4 sized piece of paper stuck on the inside of the front window providing a brief explanation for the closure.

READ: Why our restaurants are shutting their doors

 

CLOSURE NOTICE: Details of Rockhampton's The Ranch Bar and Grill closure were on their front window today.
The note hinted at a dispute between the retailer and the landlord concerning a possible lease breach.

The phone number listed was for a Brisbane based company, Burgess Rawson, a full service real estate agency who sells, values, leases and manages commercial and residential investment assets for a large private investor community.

They didn't immediately return The Morning Bulletin's calls requesting further information on how the lease was breached.

 

The full note on the window:

13th August 2018

Notice is hereby given to LJJP Pty Ltd of Lease shop GF3, 80 East Street, Rockhampton, Queensland that the landlord of these premises has exercised its rights of re-entry under the lease of these premises due to breach of lease.

This notice and the exercise of the right of re-entry by the landlord is without prejudice to the landlord's other rights and entitlements under the lease of the premises in respect of the breach of that lease by LJJP Pty Ltd.

Signed on behalf of the Landlord.

READ: Mystery shrouds closure of beloved CQ restaurant

READ: Popular Rocky coffee shop shuts, major new restaurant eyes off location

