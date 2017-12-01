Shock closure: CQ jewellers offering huge discounts

Lesa Page, Ebony Lee and Liz Graham are serving their last days of working in the Biloela Jewellers.

THE display cabinets and shelves at Biloela Jewellers are looking rather bare these days as stock moves quickly out - and sadly it isn't good news.

It was announced last month that the store would be closing down and, to commemorate the occasion, it is having a 50 per cent off sale.

Store owners Gary and Carol Schefe said the decision to close was not one they took lightly.

"Defintely not, it's been a very hard one,” Mrs Schefe said.

"We have spent quite a few months deciding what we are going to do.

"We have bought another business here and I am running the two stores and when it came down to figures we weren't being supported by local people.”

Mrs Schefe said while they had some business, the incoming takings didn't outweigh the outgoing costs.

"We had some people who had been long supporters but we just didn't have enough.

"You can't survive on watch batteries alone.

"We tried to make sure we had jewellery at a low point and we had a lot of giftware in there but people didn't seem to walk in and support it.”

Buying locally in a small town was also another factor.

Lesa Page, Ebony Lee and Liz Graham are serving their last days of working in the Biloela Jewellers. Vanessa Jarrett

"Biloela is a great little town, yes there is Rocky and Gladstone is nearby,” Mrs Schefe said.

"People immediately think it is cheaper elsewhere but you don't think of the time, wear and tear on the car, fuel.

"People need to walk in and don't be afraid to ask local stores if you can order something in; it doesn't mean the local businesses can't do what Rocky and Gladstone stores can.

"Don't think they are too dear, if they are $10 dearer, well you have to weigh it and think it probably is still worth it.”

The Schefes had owned a jewellery store in Roma for eight years when they were looking to expand and bought the Biloela business in October 2014.

"We always loved going up to Biloela,” Mrs Schefe said.

"We've made lots of engagement rings, all different dress rings for all around that area, so we had some good times.”

Mrs Schefe praised the efforts of the staff from the Biloela store over the years.

"Our staff are wonderful, couldn't do without Lesa, Liz and Ebony, people who do so much for us and nothing was ever too much,” she said.

"I couldn't have asked for a better manager in Lesa.

"It's a shame I have to put them out of work.”

While the store may look empty, you could be fooled because there is more coming.

"I did all of our Christmas ordering before we made the decision to close so there is more stock arriving and being posted.

"There will constantly be new stock on the shelves, the girls are still tagging it and it will all be half price.”