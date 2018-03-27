Shock closure of beloved CQ business pushes locals to help

SHOCK CLOSURE: Owner of Mamma Rosa's Pizza, Bruce, has served up his last slice of pizza after the 30-year-old store closed last week.

SHOCK CLOSURE: Owner of Mamma Rosa's Pizza, Bruce, has served up his last slice of pizza after the 30-year-old store closed last week. Meghan Kidd

FOR more than 30 years Brucie and Rosa O'Sullivan have given their lives to fill the bellies of Blackwater with delicious Italian pizza.

But residents were shocked to hear the owners of Mamma Rosa's Pizza have closed for the last time and have opened their hearts to the tune of $3000.

The news was announced in a Facebook thread on Saturday and gained hundreds of reactions from saddened residents who frequented the quaint store on Railway St.

Opening in 1982, Mamma Rosa's has been in "Blackwater's veins” and the owners have been honoured as the "heart of the town”.

Photos of empty pizza boxes and old "disco night” memories were posted to remember the good old days of the shop.

"Nothing better then a 'Brucie Pizza' and him asking if you're going to do a burn out,” Soni Maree wrote to the thread.

"Will be sad to see it go, I have been here for 31 years. I always have time to stop and have a chat to old Brucie,” Ashley Darke wrote.

Although the reason for the closure was not confirmed it was thought the landlord of the building did not want a food outlet operating out of the space.

Since the announcement, people have opened their hearts offering the owners a place to run the beloved store and even wanting to protest for its re-opening.

To help out the much-loved couple, the mining town's resident Stephanye Fitzgerald started a Go Fund Me page to assist Brucie and his wife over the next few weeks as they determine what's next.

"Please dig deep if you are able for a man who has given his all to our community in the good times and bad,” she wrote to the Go Fund Me page.

Digging deep is exactly what residents have done with nearly $3000 raised in 24 hours.

To donate, go to https://www.gofundme.com/brucie-needs-us-mamma-rosa-pizza