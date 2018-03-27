Shock closure: Stockland food outlet to close its door

Iris Cheng at Salt 'N' Battered will close up shop this week.

Iris Cheng at Salt 'N' Battered will close up shop this week. Allan Reinikka ROK011216asaltnba

STOCKLAND Rockhampton food court shop Salt N Battered has announced its closure over a Facebook post.

On a handwritten poster displayed on their shop front, the business announced it would close Thursday March 29.

It read: "Unfortunately, it is with much sadness that Salt 'N' Battered in Stocklands will no longer be trading.”

Salt N Battered in Stockland Rockhampton has announced its closure.

Owner Iris Cheng yesterday declined to comment on the sudden closure.

Iris, who had previously owned another food business within the centre, opened the fish and chip shop early December 2016.

This closure is the first at the centre since franchise Yogurtland shut its doors in October 2017. It follows a series of high profile Stockland openings, including international retail chain H&M.