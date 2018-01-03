Shock closure: Yeppoon store to close doors after 22 years

Enchantments Yeppoon will be closing its doors on January 31.

Enchantments Yeppoon will be closing its doors on January 31. Shayla Bulloch

ENCHANTMENT Yeppoon has been a place for the dreamers, for those who wonder why they're here and who they really are.

A spiritual hub for the like-minded, the magical Keppel Bay plaza store has cast a spell over its community for the last 22 years.

However, on January 31, the mystical store will be closing down for good.

ENCHANTING: Ann Healy's store has offered locals a range of new age goods for over 20 years. Shayla Bulloch

The current financial environment has become too difficult for the store to operate in.

After the mining downturn, the closure of many resorts and the drop in tourism, Yeppoon local Ann Healy decided to follow many other local businesses and shut her doors.

Online stores have also been strong competition for the coastal store and have "detracted from business”.

Enchantments Yeppoon will be closing its doors on January 31. Shayla Bulloch

"When we had two businesses, we had one full time and three casual staff members, but now we're down to one casual,” she said.

The store is currently selling all stock for 50 per cent off and people are flocking in.

"We still have lots of crystals, jewellery, perfume and essential oils for people to purchase at a discounted price,” Ms Healy said.

Ms Healy took over the store from the previous owners in 2001, and witnessed the integral part the store played in the community.

Enchantment has been a place for local gypsies to purchase goods like crystals and essential oils, and to have readings, kinesiology and reiki performed and to participate in yoga and healing workshops.

Over the decades, many clairvoyant readers have catered to the star-gazing community, with people from all walks of life taking something special away from the store.

"There's not a human being alive that doesn't wonder who we really are and why we are here,” Ms Healy said.

"That's always been asked through history and that's what spirituality is; finding an answer to that question, and we all interested in that.

CRYSTAL LOVE: Ann Healy has supplied Yeppoon with healing crystals for two decades. Shayla Bulloch

"When you start seeking, a lot common answers can be found in that question... the answer is we're all connected, we all have so much in common.

"We are different only on the surface and the only spirituality that really needs to be talked about is the love and connection between human beings.”

To Ms Healy, the customers that have come through her doors are either seeking to discover their own spirituality or are seeking items to "enhance or remind them of what's important in life”.

"For example, a Buddhist statue makes them feel that they have got that karmic energy around them that reminds us that the connections between us all are more important than anything else in life,” she said.

"The people you get in here are seeking more than what's on the surface... and we're seeing more people interested in [spirituality] these days.”

Ms Healy herself has always been drawn to spirituality and in particular "what lies behind and beyond what we experience in the physical and what drives us”.

Having worked in the store for the previous owners before taking over, she found that she developed her own spirituality even further by mixing with like-minded people, researching and having access to the new age items.

CHARMING: Buyers can snap up a bargain at the store for 50 per cent off original pricing. Shayla Bulloch

"I often read [the books in store] myself and learn a lot and I enjoy workshops which I've got in contact with in this environment,” she said.

Despite saying goodbye to her beloved store, Ms Healy will continue to be an integral member of Yeppoon's spiritual community.

A healer herself, Ms Healy has always involved herself in healing workshops and hopes to do more study in that area and conduct workshops herself.

Ms Healy's predictions for 2018

"I think since December 2017, there was a lot of planetary action that made us feel like changes were afoot and everyone could feel that,” Ms Healy said.

"There's quite a bit of change going on and everyone will be feeling a bit out of their comfort box and that feeling will continue on for most of 2018 because the world is definitely in a state of flux.”

According to Ms Healy, necessary changes will be imposed environmentally and financially, which started to come into fruition over the last few years.

"All people can do is to breathe, not let fear take over, and know we're all loved and supported by universe,” she said.

"Changes are necessary for us to focus on what's more important than the material plane which we've been operating on for quite a few centuries since the industrial revolution since we came obsessed with capitalism and consumerism.”

Ms Healy said the prominence of artificial intelligence taking over many jobs should be seen in a positive light, as it will free many people from drudgery jobs and allow them to pursue more creative careers.

"We will concentrate on good will and peace amongst humans rather than competitive money grabbing and greed we're suffering from at the moment.

"It will probably take us another century to make huge changes to what feels like a train wreck happening.

"But humans are resourceful and it will happen over time, so our grandchildren and great-grandchildren can inherit earth as wonderful as it should be.”