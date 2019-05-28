Menu
A Coles USB Charger that is being recalled across the country
SHOCK: Coles USB wall charger recalled

Adam Hourigan
by
28th May 2019 5:16 PM

IF YOU'VE used a Coles charger for your phone, you could be in for a shocking discovery.

Coles is recalling Coles Mobile USB Wall Chargers, sold nationally at Coles Supermarkets, Coles Express and Coles Online.

The product is marked as Coles Mobile USB Wall Charger 5W (1.0 AMP) single USB port (model 1844154)

Testing has found that the enclosure of the charger may separate and expose live parts. As a result this product has the potential to cause electric shock.

All products sold from July 2017 onwards are being recalled

Customers should immediately stop using the wall charger and return it to any Coles Supermarket for a full refund. A spokesperson said that they apolgised to customers for any inconvenience.

Customers seeking further information about returning or disposing of the product can contact Coles Customer Care on 1800 061 562.

