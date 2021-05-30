Shock confession: ‘I'm not up to Origin standard’

Xavier Coates says he is not up to Maroons standard as AJ Brimson emerges as Mr Fix-it

Broncos young gun Xavier Coates fears Brisbane's dismal form could cost him a Maroons jumper as Titans sensation AJ Brimson put his hand up as Queensland's Mr Fix-it for Origin I.

New Queensland coach Paul Green will unveil his team on Monday with Coates, Valentine Holmes and Kyle Feldt among the contenders for two wing positions for the series opener on Wednesday week.

Coates was a revelation in his Origin debut last season, scoring two tries from the opening two matches, only to miss the series decider due to injury.

By virtue of his size, speed and athleticism, Coates is certain to come under consideration from Green after scoring eight tries from 12 club games this season, but claims he is not in Origin form in a Broncos team running second last.

"I have to take accountability for my recent performances," Coates said.

"I definitely have to lift my game (to be picked for Queensland).

"If I'm honest, I'm not up to Origin standard at the moment and it's something I need to look at.

"I can't sit there looking at Origin when I'm not playing consistent NRL football.

"I need to be more accountable and showcase more consistency if I want to be back in the Origin team."

The wing is not the only area of concern for rookie Maroons coach Green, who is confronting an injury crisis with key quartet Kalyn Ponga, Cameron Munster, Christian Welch and Harry Grant racing the clock for Origin I.

While Dane Gagai has one centre position sewn up pending fitness, Green must find another centre. The Queensland coach is also mulling over possible Plan B options if Ponga (groin) and Munster (foot) are both ruled out of Origin I.

Brimson shapes as the solution. While he has primarily played fullback in the NRL, the Titans speedster backed himself to provide cover at centre, five-eighth or even a supersub role off interchange.

"Wherever the Maroons need me I will play," he said.

"The No. 14 role in the Origin arena, the way the game is going, it is such an important role. If they want me off the bench, I will take it with both hands.

"I played a little bit of centres in junior footy. I haven't played centre in the NRL but I would put my hand up for that position if they want me there.

"It would certainly be a test for me playing centre, particularly in defence, it would be challenging but wearing the Queensland jersey is always an honour so I will play anywhere to help the boys."

Brimson was carrying a groin injury earlier in the season but has overcome it in recent weeks and hit top gear.

He scored two tries in the Gold Coast's win over Canterbury last weekend and will make his final audition for a Queensland call-up against Cronulla in Coffs Harbour on Sunday.

Titans coach Justin Holbrook said Brimson would not let Queensland down if handed the fullback duties.

"He's been fine the last couple of weeks and you can see the difference on the field," he said.

"I think he is going really well. He is over those couple of little niggles that affect a player that relies so much on speed.

"He will go great if they pick AJ at fullback."

