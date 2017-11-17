Shock death: Gary the Goat's last days lived in CQ

Nomadic comedy duo Gary the Goat and Jimbo rolled through Rockhampton this week, days before the four-legged internet sensation died of a heart tumor.

WHEN you're knocking a sneaky few back at your local, have one for Australia's fallen four-legged friend; Gary.

Only days ago, the social media sensation Gary the Goat was trotting through Rockhampton's Glenmore Tavern.

The next day he was mixing it with The Star patrons in Emerald.

Day three of his Central Queensland trip would prove to be his last on Earth.

Stand-up, nomadic comedian Jimbo shared news with his 1.7 million Facebook followers last night that Gary the Goat died.

Mount Morgan man and apprentice carpenter Mathew Stock was among the last to cuddle up with him while he was alive.

The hi-vis hero forked out for fuel to keep the best buds vanning along for their Queensland tour.

This morning, he was as shocked as the rest of social media to learned the goat, the legend was no more.

"It's very sad, I was quite shocked,” he said.

"I feel for Jimbo cause he's just lost his best mate, he'll be distraught.

"I hope Jimbo still goes on with his comedy gigs in memory of Gary.”

Jimbo shared his heartache at the loss of his travel companion and buddy, to which more than 189,000 fans have reacted.

"Unlike my post on April Fool's day in 2016 this news is not a joke,” he posted.

"Gary died tonight aged six (on Thurs 16th of November at about 10:30pm) from euthanasia - after vets diagnosed a bleed from an acute heart tumour.

"The vets drained it once but when it came back 24hrs later we decided that Gary needed to go out peacefully and pain free instead of being conscious while he couldn't breathe.”

Gary and Jimbo were due to hit the Black Nugget Hotel in Moranbah tomorrow night, followed by the Mount Pleasant Tavern in Mackay.

Social media tributes and condolences have poured in, as well as tales and photos of the goat who won Australia's heart.