Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A postgraduate university student has tragically died in shock circumstances that has rocked the community.
A postgraduate university student has tragically died in shock circumstances that has rocked the community.
News

Shock death of international student

by Antonia O’Flaherty
23rd Sep 2020 3:40 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Gold Coast University student has tragically died unexpectedly after a "massive" brain bleed that has "deeply saddened" the community.

Southern Cross University postgraduate student Harishivashanker Reddy Nagaram, unexpectedly died after suffering a "massive" subarachnoid haemorrhage.

A SCU statement said the student was at home with friends last week when he became unwell, and was treated at the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

"Through the hospital's social worker team and a translator, his parents in India were able to say their final goodbyes via video conference," the SCU statement said.

Mr Nagaram had been studying a Master of Information Technology at the University's Gold Coast campus for the past 12 months.

SCU Chief International Officer Monty Singh said the University was deeply saddened by the student's sudden and untimely passing.

"We send our sincere condolences to the Nagaram family," he said.

"Mr Nagaram was a dedicated and committed student. His loss will equally be felt by his academic and student colleagues.

"The University is in touch with the Nagaram family in India, and we are providing them with assistance and support in these difficult times."

An SCU statement said the University has been working with the High Commission of India in Canberra and is helping to arrange the return of the student's body to his family in Telangana, India by the end of the week.

 

Originally published as Shock death of Gold Coast international student

harishivashanker reddy nagaram

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        TOP TIPS: Seven tips for dealing with the mice plague

        Premium Content TOP TIPS: Seven tips for dealing with the mice plague

        News Readers share stories of catching up to 60 mice with the plague stretching out to Biloela and Banana.

        BE ALERT: Very high fire danger listed this weekend

        Premium Content BE ALERT: Very high fire danger listed this weekend

        News BUSHFIRE season is truly around the corner with a high fire danger rating predicted...

        • 23rd Sep 2020 3:19 PM
        Ninja Dad’s local-grown adventure business primed for takeover

        Premium Content Ninja Dad’s local-grown adventure business primed for...

        News What began as a CQ sideline 14 years ago has grown into a fully fledged provider of...

        • 23rd Sep 2020 4:00 PM
        More opportunities for CQ to cast votes early after changes

        Premium Content More opportunities for CQ to cast votes early after changes

        News CQ voters have more opportunities to cast their votes sooner after an expansion the...