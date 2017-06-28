24°
Shock death of popular Rocky Zoo animal, internet star

Michelle Gately
| 28th Jun 2017 12:47 PM
Hannah Russell takes the lead in Katie's outside adventure as the Rockhampton Zoo's wombats take on their daily walks. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin
Hannah Russell takes the lead in Katie's outside adventure as the Rockhampton Zoo's wombats take on their daily walks. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin

ROCKHAMPTON Zoo staff are in mourning after one of the facility's most popular animals was found dead.

In a statement, Rockhampton Zoo staff said Katie the wombat was found by a keeper on Tuesday morning, curled up next to her "best friend" Donna.

Concern has shifted to making sure Donna adapts to life without Katie.

 

Katie had been at the zoo for 16 years, after being rescued from culling in South Australia.

It was estimated she was in her mid-20s as she was a fully grown wombat when she arrived in the Beef Capital.

Katie and Donna sent the zoo viral in 2015 when their daily walks made international headlines.

Morning Bulletin journalists were won over by the adorable waddling wombats.

 

Hannah Russell takes the lead in Katie's outside adventure as the Rockhampton Zoo's wombats take on their daily walks. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin
Hannah Russell takes the lead in Katie's outside adventure as the Rockhampton Zoo's wombats take on their daily walks. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin

What started as a weight loss regimen for one of the wombats who enjoyed her food a little too much soon turned into a daily activity for all the wombats.

Katie would walk up to 1km during her daily outings.

"Katie was a very smart girl who excelled in our training program," Rockhampton zoo said in a statement.

"She featured in two conference presentations last year, demonstrating how smart wombats are and what sort of training they are capable of.

Hannah Russell takes the lead in Katie's outside adventure as the Rockhampton Zoo's wombats take on their daily walks. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin
Hannah Russell takes the lead in Katie's outside adventure as the Rockhampton Zoo's wombats take on their daily walks. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin

Through these presentations Katie has inspired other wombat keepers and carers to enrich the lives of the wombats in their care through progressive training and enrichment programs.

"Katie loved our wombat agility course and had recently been trained to lift her feet up so keepers could trim her toenails without having to restrain her.

"Keepers are focused now on Katie's long time companion, Donna, to ensure she is adapting to the loss of her friend.

"Donna will receive additional attention from her keepers during this time and, if needed, a new suitable companion for Donna will be found."

Topics:  animal rockhampton regional council rockhampton zoo wildlife wombat

